Day 18 Japanese dolls - Do you think we should go back to Japan?

i've made this one with some help from Photoshop, a photograph I took in Japan in the 1990s, my Japanese dolls and a Krinklednut deckled edge filter in Topaz Impressions - shame I couldn't change the date on it! We think about going back to Japan now and again, but it certainly isn't going to happen in the near future. The original photo was taken in Kyoto.