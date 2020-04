Day 19 Japanese dolls - Hiding from the virus

We probably all feel a bit this way at the moment! As I fall into the over 70 age bracket, I've done my best to avoid the rest of humanity. Today I thought I'd do my grocery shopping on line - after an hour or two of figuring out how to do so, and choosing what I needed all that happened was that some time was wasted as my 'priority' has not been approved yet! Maybe next week. We haven't run out of food yet - it is more that what's left is getting a bit boring.