Day 20 Japanese dolls - Let's go sailing

It is a bit vague at the moment whether you are actually allowed to go sailing or not. People associate sailing with freedom - but having cruised for around 20 years in the past (including a circumnavigation) I can assure you that isn't entirely free of restrictions - and certainly not free of cost! Right at the moment I'm glad I'm not sailing and don't really have any idea how the coronovirus has impacted on the cruising fraternity.