Day 24 Japanese Dolls - Goodbye Beck

It has been a sad day today. Our neice Rebecca died of a heart attack at the too young age of 52 last Friday in NSW. With the borders closed, and planes either not flying or very rare in the air, we watched the funeral with her mother Pat at her place. We were definitely appreciative of the effort the funeral parlour had gone to to allow us to almost feel like we were there. Our contributions were read out, prayers were read, music played, flowers were laid on the coffin by the small number of guest that could be there - and off course a slide show to celebrate her short life. How quickly people have adapted to the COVID19 life. RIP Beck.