Day 25 Japanese dolls - Contemplation by jeneurell
Day 25 Japanese dolls - Contemplation

A quite moment of contemplation on a day when we can't really go anywhere - still we can imagine being out in the bush.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
