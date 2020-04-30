Sign up
Photo 1329
Day 30 Japanese Dolls - Finale.
I thought I should finish with a bride. I have totally enjoyed doing the 30 day challenge. My bride photo was processed using theTopaz Print Press filter in the textures filters. .
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
nikond800
30-shots2020
30-shots2020-eurell
Fr1da
Very interesting filter and result !
April 30th, 2020
