Day 30 Japanese Dolls - Finale. by jeneurell
Day 30 Japanese Dolls - Finale.

I thought I should finish with a bride. I have totally enjoyed doing the 30 day challenge. My bride photo was processed using theTopaz Print Press filter in the textures filters. .
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Jennifer Eurell

Fr1da
Very interesting filter and result !
April 30th, 2020  
