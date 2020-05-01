Sign up
Photo 1330
30 day challenge
I must say that I have enjoyed photographing my two Japanese dolls for the 30 day challenge. It was quite a challenge to come up with something different everyday on the same topic - but probably something I should do more of.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community.
Tags
30-shots2020
30-shots2020-eurell
