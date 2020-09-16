Sign up
Photo 1382
New pole
A new electricity pole arrived today. There had been two crews of men digging holes - and with a fair degree of ground resistance - we are on a hill and I assume they kept hitting rock. It will be interested to see what hole is used for the pole.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
