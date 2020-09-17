Previous
LIttle green frog

At first I thought it was a bud - I've no idea what sort of bush/tree it is in. It didn't even budge with my phone very close to take the photo.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
