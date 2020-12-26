Previous
Fingal Heads by jeneurell
Photo 1404

Fingal Heads

The Fingal Head rocks are columnar basalt so it was good to watch how the water from the waves flowed over the intersting shapes.
26th December 2020

Jennifer Eurell

