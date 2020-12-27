Previous
Whose thong? by jeneurell
Whose thong?

I couldn't resist taking this shot of a thong hanging in a Casuarina with the Brunswick River in the background. Not far away there was also a pair of glasses hanging in a tree - looks like a variety of things get left on the beach.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Jennifer Eurell

