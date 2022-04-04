Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1577
Lilypond cleanup.
This morning there was a man and machine cleaning out the Salvinia molesta along with the waterlilies in the Mapleton Lilyponds. No doubt the waterlilies will be back, or replanted.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1650
photos
31
followers
51
following
432% complete
View this month »
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Latest from all albums
1573
1574
1575
71
72
1576
1577
73
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great shot and reflection of the action, the man seems to be pretty at ease. One of our dams here on the estate is being cleared of all the reeds, we had to get a huge diggerloader as the dam is so deep. It looks awful now as the water had to be pumped out. Hoping for a lot of winter rains now.
April 4th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super capture of this man at work! Lovely reflections too.
April 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close