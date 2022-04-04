Previous
Lilypond cleanup. by jeneurell
Photo 1577

Lilypond cleanup.

This morning there was a man and machine cleaning out the Salvinia molesta along with the waterlilies in the Mapleton Lilyponds. No doubt the waterlilies will be back, or replanted.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Diana ace
Great shot and reflection of the action, the man seems to be pretty at ease. One of our dams here on the estate is being cleared of all the reeds, we had to get a huge diggerloader as the dam is so deep. It looks awful now as the water had to be pumped out. Hoping for a lot of winter rains now.
April 4th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super capture of this man at work! Lovely reflections too.
April 4th, 2022  
