Previous
Next
Under the sun by jeneurell
Photo 1598

Under the sun

This little fungi had popped up in the midst of the moss on a log along the Wompoo Circuit.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely find and shot, beautiful light leaks too.
May 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise