Moss close-up by jeneurell
Photo 1599

Moss close-up

Moss looks quite different lose up than what it does from further away. The sporophytes, brought on by the rain, can be seen standing above the rest of the moss plant. The streaming light was a happy accident!
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
