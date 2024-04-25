Sign up
Previous
Photo 1767
Anzac Dat parade, Mapleton
For a small town (more of a village) Mapleton put on a very nice Anzac Day parade and service - and in perfect weather too.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
1945
photos
41
followers
60
following
484% complete
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1762
177
1763
1764
1765
178
1766
1767
Tags
mapleton
,
canon5d
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 25th, 2024
