Previous
Anzac Dat parade, Mapleton by jeneurell
Photo 1767

Anzac Dat parade, Mapleton

For a small town (more of a village) Mapleton put on a very nice Anzac Day parade and service - and in perfect weather too.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise