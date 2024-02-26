Sign up
Photo 1762
Jellyfish at Mudjimba Beach
We picked up John's sister Pat and went to the beach for fish and chips. It was also a beautiful day (perhaps a bit too warm) for a walk along the beach. A few jellyfish had been stranded by the tide so this was one of them.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
26th February 2024 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
fish
,
mudjimba
,
canon5d
Wylie
ace
Love your pov
February 26th, 2024
