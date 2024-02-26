Previous
Jellyfish at Mudjimba Beach by jeneurell
Photo 1762

Jellyfish at Mudjimba Beach

We picked up John's sister Pat and went to the beach for fish and chips. It was also a beautiful day (perhaps a bit too warm) for a walk along the beach. A few jellyfish had been stranded by the tide so this was one of them.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Jennifer Eurell

Wylie ace
Love your pov
February 26th, 2024  
