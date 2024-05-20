Sign up
Photo 1777
The old Adelong gold mining area
Last time we went to Adeling we didn't know about the ruins - so this time we made sure we went down and had a look. There were a lot of steps down to the site - and I'm sure it felt like double the number coming back up them.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
mining
ruins
nsw
adelong
nikond800
avan
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these amazing ruins!
June 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a lovely image of this heritage site. I believe we may have driven by the turnoff to this town but never actually visited it. We'll know better now for the next time.
Thanks for the follow. I have returned it and I will look forward to seeing more of your lovely images.
Cheers Rob
June 7th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Looks like some sort of grinding mechanism and sluice processing? Great shot from this angle.
June 7th, 2024
