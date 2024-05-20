Previous
The old Adelong gold mining area by jeneurell
The old Adelong gold mining area

Last time we went to Adeling we didn't know about the ruins - so this time we made sure we went down and had a look. There were a lot of steps down to the site - and I'm sure it felt like double the number coming back up them.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Jennifer Eurell

Wonderful capture of these amazing ruins!
June 7th, 2024  
What a lovely image of this heritage site. I believe we may have driven by the turnoff to this town but never actually visited it. We'll know better now for the next time.
Thanks for the follow. I have returned it and I will look forward to seeing more of your lovely images.
Cheers Rob
June 7th, 2024  
Looks like some sort of grinding mechanism and sluice processing? Great shot from this angle.
June 7th, 2024  
