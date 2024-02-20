Pademelon and other adventures.

I should have had a nice day. I went to art, then for coffee and cake, and then a walk along the tracks at the Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve. I was actually after fungi photos - but the fungi just wasn't there. A leech attached itself to my arm, and this experience was the precursor to my panic when something fell from my head to my neck when I took off in the car. In this moment of panic I brushed the offender off with my right arm and my left arm followed in the same direction so I gave the post in the middle of the road a good whack with the car! Insurance will cover most of the damage, but it was a shock as it all happened so quickly from what was a fairly to be expeced reaction. The nice thing of the day was seeing this little pademelon having a rest in the rainforest.