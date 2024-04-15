Previous
Umbrellas in the garden by jeneurell
Umbrellas in the garden

I knew about the umbrella installation at the Ginger Factory at Yandina about a year ago - and just assumed it had gone by now. Nice surprise, it is still there and how lovely is it?
Jennifer Eurell

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shady spot!
April 15th, 2024  
