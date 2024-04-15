Previous
ICM by jeneurell
178 / 365

ICM

An intentional camera movement shot of the umbrella installation at the Yandina Ginger Factory.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
julia ace
Looks like feathers between the brollies.. Loved the Ginger factory.. that smell..
April 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super!
April 15th, 2024  
