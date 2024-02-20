Sign up
176 / 365
Pademelon
I've been back into ON1 again and given one of my pademelon shots an antique look by using a filter for the sepia colour and an emulsion border.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details
Tags
animal
,
filter
,
border
,
canon5d
,
on1
