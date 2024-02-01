Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
172 / 365
Through the flyscreen.
I rather liked the almost pixellated effect of this shot which was taken of the camphor laurel tree, through the wet flyscreen on the window. It isn't actually a black and white photo - there was just no colour due to the weather.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
1927
photos
43
followers
60
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Latest from all albums
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
172
1755
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Different shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
artistic
,
canond5
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close