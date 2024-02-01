Previous
Through the flyscreen. by jeneurell
172 / 365

Through the flyscreen.

I rather liked the almost pixellated effect of this shot which was taken of the camphor laurel tree, through the wet flyscreen on the window. It isn't actually a black and white photo - there was just no colour due to the weather.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise