Fake photo

It didn't start out as a fake. I'd taken the photo of the Obi Obi valley from the lookout at Mapleton Falls. Today I downloaded the free trial for ON1 Photo Raw 2024 so, despite not having any idea of how to use it, tried to see what I could do with this rather drab photo. I didn't manage to find out much, but replacing skies seem to be it's forte. I think this is more or less the default sunset - but fortunately the sun is setting in my 'fake sky' exactly where it usually sets!