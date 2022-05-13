Previous
Capture 52 Week 19 : photographers choice by jeneurell
Photo 1600

Capture 52 Week 19 : photographers choice

I probably have a lot of favourite techniques, but one thing I definitely like to play around is depth of field. A 50 mm lens on my Nikon D800 set on f/1.8 was used to capture the tree with shadow in focus but leave the closest tree out of focus.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Jennifer Eurell

