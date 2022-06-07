Previous
Fungi by jeneurell
Photo 1603

Fungi

I went down to Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve today with my tripod and Nikon in the hope of getting some good fungi shots. It is a rainforest reserve and somewhat dark - it was chilly as well today. This one is nice on black.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Jennifer Eurell

