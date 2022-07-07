Previous
Mine vehicles at the Dawson Mine, Moura. by jeneurell
Mine vehicles at the Dawson Mine, Moura.

A viewing platform has been built and open to the public so it is possible to view the mine at work. These trucks are huge, but look like toys in the photo.
7th July 2022

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Jennifer Eurell
Babs
They do look like Tonka toys don't they. It isn't until you see them close up that you realize just how huge they are.
July 29th, 2022  
Diana
Fabulous textures and colours.
July 29th, 2022  
