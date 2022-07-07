Sign up
Photo 1608
Mine vehicles at the Dawson Mine, Moura.
A viewing platform has been built and open to the public so it is possible to view the mine at work. These trucks are huge, but look like toys in the photo.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1716
photos
31
followers
53
following
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1606
1607
104
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
2022
,
nikond800
,
avan
,
moura
,
athertontrip
Babs
ace
They do look like Tonka toys don't they. It isn't until you see them close up that you realize just how huge they are.
July 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous textures and colours.
July 29th, 2022
