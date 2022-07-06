Previous
There is alway heaps of action with the lorikeets by jeneurell
There is alway heaps of action with the lorikeets

The lorikeets, king parrots, a galah or two, crows, and blue eyed honeyeaters all fly in a 4pm and wait for the man with the bucket of feed to come out at the Canie Gorge Tourist Retreat.
