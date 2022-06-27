Previous
Yabba Yabba Creek camping by jeneurell
Yabba Yabba Creek camping

Not our camp site - we were over with the caravans at the free camp at Yabba Yabba Creek near Kenilworth. However, the view was better with light and smoke where the tents were huddled together.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of this fabulous scene.
June 27th, 2022  
