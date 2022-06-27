Sign up
Photo 1607
Yabba Yabba Creek camping
Not our camp site - we were over with the caravans at the free camp at Yabba Yabba Creek near Kenilworth. However, the view was better with light and smoke where the tents were huddled together.
27th June 2022
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
camping
kenilworth
yabbayabbacreek
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of this fabulous scene.
June 27th, 2022
