Duck wake by jeneurell
Photo 1614

Duck wake

I loved the patterns made by the wake of the duck. It is some sort of plumed duck, but not sure which one. The photo was taken at Hasties Swamp National Park near Atherton where there is a two story bird hide.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community.
442% complete

View this month »

