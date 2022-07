Dinner Falls, Atherton Tableland

Dinner Falls was a grade 3 walk branching off a Grade 2 one to a strange, small volcanic crater - I looked down the end of the walk near the crater and decided that if I got down there I'd never get up - so tackled it from the entry close to the carpark and came back the same way with no problem at all. This is really the fall, above the fall - I think there is three tiers of falls but this is as far as we got!