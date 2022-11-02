Previous
Flower arrangement by jeneurell
Photo 1630

Flower arrangement

A lucky shot. I just walked into the tavern at Shellharbour Marina as the table decorations were waiting to be put in place.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Photo Details

Babs ace
They look as though they are lined up on parade.
November 28th, 2022  
Annie D ace
So pretty and it does look like a parade @onewing
November 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a lovely find and shot.
November 28th, 2022  
