The big tree by jeneurell
Photo 1643

The big tree

One of the lovely trees along the banks of Obi Obi Creek in Mapleton. I had a moment of excitement - thought I'd seen a platypus (they are there), but no just a water dragon in the water. Wasn't even quick enought to get a pic of it!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
