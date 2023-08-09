Previous
Fungi by jeneurell
This orange fungi was growing on the wood in the wood heap. I couldn't resist bringing one little log in and sitting it up on the table with some BluTak stopping it from toppling over and taking a closeup.
Jennifer Eurell

