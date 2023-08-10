Previous
Still as. by jeneurell
Photo 1672

Still as.

John and I often go for a walk 'around the block' in the morning with a detour through the Lilyponds. Lovely reflections on a still morning with just one little waterbird (possibly a water hen) passing by.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise