Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1673
Trapped flowers?
Well, they are not actually trapped in the bottle neck. I think the right word is refraction which created this distorted image of flowers in a vase behind the bottle. Love the effect.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1803
photos
28
followers
51
following
458% complete
View this month »
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
Latest from all albums
126
1671
127
1672
1673
128
1674
129
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
distortion
,
phonephoto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close