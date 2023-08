Montville market

We went to the Montville market this morning. It is a monthly market, like most of the markets around here. The main attraction this morning was pancakes that are served in the hall in the background. I had the seasonal fruit one - apple and pear served with maple syrup and yoghurt with some walnuts sprinkled on top. Definitely to be recommended. We also met up with a few friends and bought some lemon thyme from the stall in the photo, so all in all a pleasant morning.