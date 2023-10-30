Sign up
Previous
Photo 1733
John and the bee hive
John has waited for all the native bees to return, and has taped up the hive so he can split it in the morning.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
1901
photos
46
followers
62
following
474% complete
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1728
1729
167
1730
168
1731
1732
1733
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
realme 5 Pro
Taken
30th October 2023 6:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nightshot
,
phonephoto
,
mansshed
Annie D
ace
Wonderful portrait of John at work....I love bees
October 30th, 2023
