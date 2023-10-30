Previous
John and the bee hive by jeneurell
Photo 1733

John and the bee hive

John has waited for all the native bees to return, and has taped up the hive so he can split it in the morning.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

Annie D ace
Wonderful portrait of John at work....I love bees
October 30th, 2023  
