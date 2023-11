Bushfire season

There are two bushfires in our locality at the moment - one in the Obi Obi valley (the fire is about 10 kms away from us) and another down the hill at Image Flat (5 kms as the crow flies). We went out to the Mapleton Falls lookout this afternoon but couldn't actually see the fire but the valley was very smoky. Three of our friends had to evacuate at Image Flat last night - but were allowed to return this morning. It is very dry and we are hoping for some rain.