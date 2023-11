Wet day in Mapleton.

It is lovely to see some rain - definitely enough to top up the water tank, and hopefully enough to quench some of the bushfires that have been springing up in SE Queensland. With over 50 houses burnt down in the small town of Tara on the Darling Downs we Queenslanders have been reminded that disastrous bushfires are not just a Victoria and New South Wales phenonmena.