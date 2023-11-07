Sign up
Previous
Photo 1736
Carpet of flowers
The rain has belted a lot of flowers down to the ground from the Jacarandas and Illawarra Flame Trees all over the range. These were outside the Maleny Showgrounds and looked spectacular.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
3
2
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
maleny
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love these trees.
November 7th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Wonderful kind and capture
November 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
The jacarandas look beautiful at the moment. The beautiful carpet of flame tree flowers and jacaranda flowers looks gorgeous. fav.
I have been doing batch cooking today for meals to put in the freezer and I took a few of the meals round to a friend's house. She has just been diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 82 and while she is having treatment, she probably won't feel like cooking, so I made some meals for her to put in her freezer for when she has hospital days.
As I drove home, I saw lots of jacarandas along the road where she lives, and the carpet of purple looked so beautiful. I didn't have my camera with me.
November 7th, 2023
I have been doing batch cooking today for meals to put in the freezer and I took a few of the meals round to a friend's house. She has just been diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 82 and while she is having treatment, she probably won't feel like cooking, so I made some meals for her to put in her freezer for when she has hospital days.
As I drove home, I saw lots of jacarandas along the road where she lives, and the carpet of purple looked so beautiful. I didn't have my camera with me.