Previous
Kangaroo paw by jeneurell
Photo 1740

Kangaroo paw

We only have one Kangaroo Paw plant but it is huge and flowering profusely at the moment. This is just a small fragment showing the 'flower' (I presume) and the stamens (if you look closely).
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise