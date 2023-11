Maleny Art and Craft Group

The Maleny Art and Craft Group (known as MACG) is a large group of artists and artisans that meet in the Maleny Showgrounds. I belong to the Fine Art group, but the photo is of the pottery room. The wheel is part of a press for rolling out clay, and there is a kiln in the room behind the shelves. I always love to go in there and have a look at the potters new work.