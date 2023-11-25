Previous
Jacaranda flowers by jeneurell
Jacaranda flowers

The flowers were heavy with the rain drops - so all hanging down a lot lower than usual so easier to get a photograph.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Jennifer Eurell

John Falconer ace
Fantastic capture Love it!
November 25th, 2023  
