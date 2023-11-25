Sign up
Photo 1742
Jacaranda flowers
The flowers were heavy with the rain drops - so all hanging down a lot lower than usual so easier to get a photograph.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
tree
flower
mapleton
phonephoto
John Falconer
Fantastic capture Love it!
November 25th, 2023
