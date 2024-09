View from the carpark

I was at the Maroochy RSL today for ukulele practice. They have a multi-story carpark across the road, so had a wander around to see what I could see. It took me a while to find out how to use black and white on the Canon5d Mk III - it comes under monochrome. I think I used a red filter and pushed the contrast and sharpening up a couple of notches.



Nifty 50 SOOC challenge.