Previous
185 / 365
Shadows in the carpark.
Carpark can be nice places to take photos - lots of shapes and shadows.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
b&w
,
shadow
,
maroochydore
,
canon5d
