Previous
Next
Artist of the Month by jeneurell
Photo 1813

Artist of the Month

My little Artist of the Month exhibition for October at the Maleny Arts and Crafts Group, Maleny. I put together an exhibition of my etchings - some new, some old. Photo by fellow artist Lynn Pryor.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
496% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
They look delightful. I hope that you have a successful exhibition. Are you planning on selling any of them?
October 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
How wonderful, good one
October 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
they look wonderful - wishing you a successful exhibition
October 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Congratulations!
October 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise