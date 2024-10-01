Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1813
Artist of the Month
My little Artist of the Month exhibition for October at the Maleny Arts and Crafts Group, Maleny. I put together an exhibition of my etchings - some new, some old. Photo by fellow artist Lynn Pryor.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2002
photos
43
followers
61
following
496% complete
View this month »
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Latest from all albums
1808
188
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jenny
,
exhibition
,
phonephoto
,
maleny
Rob Z
ace
They look delightful. I hope that you have a successful exhibition. Are you planning on selling any of them?
October 2nd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
How wonderful, good one
October 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
they look wonderful - wishing you a successful exhibition
October 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Congratulations!
October 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close