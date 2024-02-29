Previous
Sunlight, Shadows and Spot the Dog by jenirainbow
Sunlight, Shadows and Spot the Dog

Trees with bare, winter branches, casting long shadows, and somewhere amongst them, half-hidden, a playful pup! Can you spot him?
Jeni

@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
