Previous
21 / 365
Into the Blue
A flock of gulls flying against a backdrop of blue sky.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
0
0
Jeni
@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
1st March 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
gulls
,
sunshine
