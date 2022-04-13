Previous
Covid Test by jeremyccc
2 / 365

Covid Test

My autistic Son Alex still has to take a covid test before we can go to his social care setting on Wednesdays
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
