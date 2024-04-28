Sign up
Previous
Photo 750
Burgundy Tulip
I love the deep red colour of these tulips we have in our garden
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
750
photos
48
followers
29
following
205% complete
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
27th April 2024 10:03am
Tags
tulip
,
colour
,
burgundy
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful colours.
April 28th, 2024
*lynn
ace
great droplets and lighting
April 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
April 28th, 2024
